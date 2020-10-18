Gibson rushed nine times for 30 yards and secured four of five targets for 25 yards in the Washington Football Team's 20-19 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Gibson logged just one more carry than backfield mate J.D. McKissic and saw one fewer target, as coach Ron Rivera continued to keep the workload split fairly evenly between the two. Naturally, that approach isn't doing fantasy managers any favors, and with McKissic actually more productive on a per-touch basis Sunday, it isn't likely Gibson separates into a true lead-back role any time soon. As such, the rookie's fantasy prospects remain mixed heading into a Week 7 battle against the Cowboys.