Gibson carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against Baltimore. He added four receptions on five targets for 82 yards.

After Gibson showed glimpses of promise in Week 3, he provided a breakout performance one week later against the Ravens. He commanded 13 of the team's 22 rushing attempts, including a goal-line carry that he converted for a two-yard score. Gibson also showed explosiveness in the passing game, taking a screen pass for 40 yards halfway through the second quarter. He appears to have taken over as the clear lead back in Washington's backfield heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Rams.