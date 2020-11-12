Gibson (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Washington capped Gibson's practice reps Wednesday due to a shoulder issue, only to clear him for all activity one day later. With his health not in question, he can focus on Sunday's matchup against the Lions, who have allowed a whopping 186.5 yards from scrimmage per game and 15 touchdowns to running backs through eight contests this season.
