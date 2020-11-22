Gibson rushed 16 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Bengals.

Gibson opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown plunge late in the first quarter, then helped set up Steven Sims' three-yard touchdown reception in the third with a pair of runs over 15 yards. He finished six yards shy of his second career 100-yard rushing performance, but Gibson's up to five touchdowns in the last four games and eight overall. The rookie third-round pick should continue to handle a sizable workload on the ground against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving barring a large early deficit.