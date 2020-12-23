Gibson (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Gibson capped last week with individual drills at Friday's practice and kicked off Week 16 prep with some work in team drills. Still, he was considered 'limited' at both sessions, meaning he continues to progress through his turf toe injury. Gibson will have two more chances to prove his health before Washington potentially gives him a designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
