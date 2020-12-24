Gibson (toe) was limited at Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
For a second session in a row, Gibson was contained to individual drills, hence the 'limited' tag. Afterward, coach Ron Rivera told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that Gibson "looked good," "took a number of reps" and "is making progress" through his turf toe injury. There's no telling if Gibson is trending toward a return Sunday against the Panthers, but Washington could clear up his status when it releases its final Week 16 practice report Friday.
