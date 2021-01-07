Gibson (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Buccaneers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Gibson sat out Weeks 14 and 15 due to a turf toe injury, but he was able to cap the season with appearances in both of Washington's final two games of the campaign. Considering he took on 33 touches for 150 yards from scrimmage in those outings, he should be good to go this weekend, which will be confirmed approximately 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.