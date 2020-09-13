Gibson gained 36 yards on nine carries and added two additional yards while snaring both his targets during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles.

Making his NFL debut, Gibson led the team in rushing despite receiving roughly half as many carries as Peyton Barber. The majority of his production came on a nifty 20-yard scamper, but nevertheless it was encouraging to see him average 4.0 yards per carry against one of the tougher run defenses in the league. Barber did score twice on the day, but perhaps Gibson's more productive per-touch numbers could earn him more usage next Sunday against the Cardinals.