Gibson (toe) was listed as a non-participant on a second consecutive injury report Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Washington didn't hold practice Wednesday but returned to the field one day later sans Gibson, who suffered a turf toe injury in his left foot Monday at Pittsburgh. On Thursday, coach Ron Rivera called Gibson's injury "concerning," noting the training staff will watch the running back closely to see how he reacts to treatment. There doesn't seem to be much confidence Gibson will be able to play through the issue, but one session remains for him to get back on the field this week. In the event he sits out Sunday in San Francisco, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber will handle backfield reps for the Football Team.