Gibson (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Washington listed Gibson as a non-participant on its initial Week 12 injury report, but the rookie running back was likely just receiving a maintenance day coming off a 17-touch, 104-yard outing in Sunday's win over the Bengals. His return to full activity Tuesday suggests Gibson should be ready to lead Washington's ground game Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys.

More News