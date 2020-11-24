Gibson (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Washington listed Gibson as a non-participant on its initial Week 12 injury report, but the rookie running back was likely just receiving a maintenance day coming off a 17-touch, 104-yard outing in Sunday's win over the Bengals. His return to full activity Tuesday suggests Gibson should be ready to lead Washington's ground game Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Held out of practice•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Pushes TD streak to four•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Scores twice in narrow defeat•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Scores TD in losing effort•