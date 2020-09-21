Gibson ran the ball 13 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals.

His first NFL score came late in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard run as Washington attempted to mount a comeback. Gibson continues to show flashes of his talent, and the third-round pick could find some success in Week 3's road tilt against a Browns defense that just gave up 86 scrimmage yards to Joe Mixon.