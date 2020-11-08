Gibson collected 20 rushing yards and one touchdown on six carries, adding three receptions for 35 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants. He also lost a fumble.

Gibson garnered six of nine RB carries for Washington while collecting his team's lone rushing score, but J.D. McKissic dominated the position's passing-game work, commanding 14 targets to the rookie's three. The Memphis product posted an outstanding 128-yard, one-touchdown effort on 20 carries last week before his inefficient rushing outing Sunday, but in terms of his receiving upside, it's now been two consecutive games Gibson has been held to three or fewer receptions. He had accumulated four-plus receptions in three straight outings Weeks 4 through 6. Gibson and the Washington backfield now benefit from an upcoming matchup against a Detroit defense that surrendered a jaw-dropping 275 rushing yards and three total touchdowns to Vikings back Sunday.