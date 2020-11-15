Gibson carried 13 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns while catching all four of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Lions.

Gibson struggled to the tune of 3.5 yards per carry against a beatable Detroit defensive front, but he wound up with an admirable fantasy line thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He also reached four receptions for the fourth time in his last six games, though he did little in that department outside a 13-yard catch and run. The dynamic rookie now has four touchdowns in his last three games and seven through the first nine NFL outings. He'll look to add to his numbers next Sunday in a favorable matchup against the Bengals.