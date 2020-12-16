Gibson (toe) was present at practice Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Unsurprisingly, Gibson didn't practice last week due to the turf toe injury that he picked up early on Week 13 at Pittsburgh. He may merely be out there to get some work in on the side with Washington's training staff, but he at least appears to be making some progress through his health concern. Wednesday's injury report will make clear whether Gibson was able to practice.
