Gibson (toe), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 22-year-old practiced as a limited participant all week to earn the questionable designation, but it appears he has a strong chance of suiting up Week 16. Gibson's status will receive additional clarity about 90 minutes before the 4:05 ET kickoff when Washington releases its list of inactives.

