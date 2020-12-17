Gibson (toe) didn't practice Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
For the second day in a row, Gibson was present at the session but was a spectator for individual drills, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. On Wednesday, coach Ron Rivera told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that Gibson is making "good progress" through his turf toe injury, but he hasn't recovered enough to set foot on the practice field. If Gibson requires another DNP on game day, Washington will roll with a backfield headed by J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber (ankle).
