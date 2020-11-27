Gibson carried the ball 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns and caught five of seven targets for 21 yards in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.

The Dallas defense simply had no answer for Washington's running game -- even Peyton Barber averaged 5.2 yards a carry -- and Gibson took full advantage, scoring on a five-yard scamper in the first quarter before reeling off 23-yard and 37-yard scores as his team pulled away in the fourth. In the process, Gibson became the first rookie to score three TDs in a Thanksgiving Day game since Randy Moss, who hung three scores on the Cowboys in 1998. Gibson has found his way into the end zone in five straight games, but his streak could be in jeopardy in Week 13 on the road against the Steelers.