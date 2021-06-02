Gibson's toe injury from last season hasn't fully healed, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
After missing Weeks 14 and 15, the rookie returned for Weeks 16-17 and Washington's lone playoff contest, though he was limited to 185 total yards and zero TDs over the three-game stretch to close out the year. Gibson didn't need surgery after the season, but it's apparently been a slow process working his way back from turf toe, as he still notices pain/discomfort at times. That said, Gibson has been practicing with teammates at OTAs, where he says he's been running and cutting at full speed. He also revealed that he still gets treatment for the troublesome toe, hoping it'll eventually get back to 100 percent, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
