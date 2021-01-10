Gibson (toe) rushed 14 times for 31 yards and secured two of three targets for four yards in Washington's 31-23 wild-card loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

The rookie back was able to work through his toe issue as he had during the final two regular-season games, but he unsurprisingly found running room at a premium against the Buccaneers' No. 1-ranked rush defense. Despite missing two games to injury and splitting carries throughout the majority of the campaign, Gibson still finished his first pro season with a solid 4.7 yards per carry, 11 rushing touchdowns and 36 receptions. He'll look to build on those numbers significantly in 2021 while likely serving in a more clear-cut lead-back role.