Gibson carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards in Week 16 against the Panthers. He added three receptions for eight yards.

Gibson returned to the field for the first time since Week 13 after recovering from a toe injury. Washington fell behind and was scripted out of their run game early on, though Gibson still accounted for 10 of the team's 19 rushing attempts -- three of which went to quarterbacks. Gibson also showcased some explosiveness, breaking off gains of 22 and 13 yards . He should be relied upon heavily with the NFC East title at stake in a Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.