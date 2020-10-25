Gibson carried 20 times for 128 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys.
Gibson gashed the struggling Dallas defense for 6.4 yards per carry while scoring a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He failed to haul in his only target in the passing game but that was mostly due to the fact that his team played from ahead for most of the game and was content to keep the ball on the ground for the most part. Gibson could receive a similar workload in what should be a competitive game against the Giants next Sunday and will look to add to his current string of four touchdowns in the last six games.
More News
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Posts 55 total yards in loss•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Limited by toe injury•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Compiles 51 total yards in loss•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Powers Washington offense•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Leads Washington in rushing•