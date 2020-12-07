Gibson suffered a toe injury and is doubtful to return to Monday's game at Pittsburgh.
Gibson was clearly hobbled after a first-quarter run as he went to sideline. Per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, Gibson had the big toe on his left foot wrapped and tested it out behind the bench. However, Gibson walked about with a distinct limp, according to Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, and Washington soon made a ruling on the running back's status. With Gibson unlikely to return, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber will be the team's only running backs for the remainder of the contest.
