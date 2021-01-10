Gibson indicated that he won't require an offseason procedure to address the toe issue he played through down the stretch this season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gibson, who is currently listed on the Washington Football Team web site as 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, also noted that he hopes to slim down some this offseason, with an eye toward gaining more explosiveness as a runner. In 14 games this past season, the 2020 third-rounder carried 170 times for 795 yards and 11 TDs, while catching 36 of his 44 targets for 247 yards. Looking ahead, Gibson is slated to head his team's backfield from the get-go in 2021 and in that context, he should see increased volume as long as he can stay on the field. Also remaining under contract with Washington next season are pass-catching ace J.D. McKissic, as well as Peyton Barber and Bryce Love.