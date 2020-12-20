Gibson (toe), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, won't suit up for the contest, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gibson only managed one limited practice this week before receiving the "doubtful" designation for Sunday's contest, so the fact that he'll be sidelined for a second straight game should come as no surprise. Expect the rookie to be officially ruled out with the release of Washington's inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. J.D. McKissic should serve as Washington's clear-cut top pass-catching back Week 15 while absorbing at least a handful of carries, leaving Peyton Barber to operate as the team's main short-yardage/goal-line back.