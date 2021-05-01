Washington selected St-Juste in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 74th overall.

St-Juste (6-foot-3, 202 pounds) is a big corner out of Minnesota who could fill a couple of different roles in Washington. St-Juste could line up outside, allowing Kendall Fuller to play more slot snaps in three-wide looks, or he could potentially take on opposing tight ends who split away from the line. St-Juste's 40 time is only decent (4.55), but his 6.63-second three-cone drill speaks to his uncommon quickness at his tall build.