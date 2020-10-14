The Football Team designated Scherff (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Washington will now have 21 days to evaluate Scherff for a return to the active roster. The Pro Bowl right guard is eligible to retake the field as early as Sunday's contest in New York.
More News
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Lands on IR•
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Will miss substantial time•
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Officially out Sunday•
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Dealing with injury•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Stuck without extension•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Set to sign franchise tender•