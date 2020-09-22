Washington placed Scherff (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Scherff will likely still return this season, but he'll miss at least three games. Wes Schweitzer is expected to start at right guard in place of the three-time Pro Bowler.
More News
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Will miss substantial time•
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Officially out Sunday•
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Dealing with injury•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Stuck without extension•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Set to sign franchise tender•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Receives franchise tag•