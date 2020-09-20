Schreff (knee) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Schreff suffered the injury late in the second quarter, and he was ruled out shortly after leaving the contest. Wes Schweitzer took over as the team's right guard and he'll likely continue to do so as long as Scherff is sidelined.
More News
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Dealing with injury•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Stuck without extension•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Set to sign franchise tender•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Receives franchise tag•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Set for surgery•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Put on IR•