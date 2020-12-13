Scherff (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Scherff was limited at practice due to the calf injury this week and was listed as questionable, but he'll be on the field Sunday. The 28-year-old is expected to take up his usual post at right guard for the Football Team.
