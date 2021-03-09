Scherff has received the franchise tag from Washington, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The franchise tag will mark the second consectuive one received by Scherff unless both aprties can come to terms on an extension. Either way, Washington has no intentions to let the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft hit free agency. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four years.
