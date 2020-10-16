Scherff (knee) has been removed from IR and is expected to suit up Sunday against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN NFL Nation reports.
Washington placed cornerback Greg Stroman (foot) on IR in a corresponding move. The Pro Bowl right guard should provide a much-needed boost to an offensive line that yielded eight sacks in last week's loss to the Rams.
