Scherff signed his franchise tender Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Scherff, who has been named to the Pro Bowl for the last four years, will stay with Washington after another successful year. The right guard played in 929 snaps during the 2020 season and will aim to put up similar numbers in the upcoming year.
