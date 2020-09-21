Coach Ron Rivera said Scherff (knee) will miss multiple weeks, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.
Rivera still called Scherff's timeline "good news", which means they may have feared a season-ending injury. Still, he'll miss some time and could be placed on injured reserve, which would force him to sit out three games. Wes Schweitzer is expected to start at right guard for the duration of Scherff's absence.
