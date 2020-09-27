Love (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Week 3 against Cleveland.
This is becoming the new norm for Love, who made the final roster but has yet to see the field through three weeks of action. Washington will again proceed with Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber as the lead backs this week against the Browns.
