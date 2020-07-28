Love (knee) passed a physical and should be ready for the start of training camp, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 2019 fourth-round pick spent his rookie season on injured reserve while recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in Dec. 2018 at Stanford. The injury required a follow-up surgery in October, but Love was able to resume training this past winter/spring, giving him plenty of time to ramp up before camp. He now finds himself battling for a roster spot in a crowded backfield, with Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson, Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber also jockeying for carries and targets.