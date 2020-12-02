Love (knee) isn't expected to be removed from IR before the window to activate him ends Dec. 2, which means he'll miss the rest of the season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Love hasn't suited up for game action in two years since suffering an ACL tear on the last play of his college career. He hasn't been able to practice much recently and will set his sights on recovering in time to try to make the team next season.