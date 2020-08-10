Love could be a factor in the Washington backfield after Derrius Guice was released, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Washington still has five running backs in the mix for roster spots, and it's rare for an NFL team to carry more than four into Week 1. Love is a 2019 fourth-round pick coming back from a ACL tear that led to a redshirt rookie season, but he reportedly is making a strong impression in the early days of team activities. He'll try to make his mark in a backfield that also has Adrian Peterson, Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber.