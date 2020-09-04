With Adrian Peterson no longer in the mix, Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post project that Love will be one of four running backs Washington carries heading into Week 1.

The others are rookie Antonio Gibson, pass-catching back J.D. McKissic and the bruising Peyton Barber, though it's possible the team could add another option via trade or through the waiver process. Love, a 2019 fourth-rounder, is working his way back from a knee injury that he suffered in college at Stanford, but when healthy, the 5-foot-9, 205-pounder could, in time, emerge as an option for every-down work for Washington. With that in mind, ESPN's John Keim relays that Love "has been practicing all summer and one source said this week" the team feels that "in a couple of months, he can perhaps get back to where he was in college." That projection bodes well for Love's chances of factoring in at some point this season, though early on, we'd expect the team utilize a committee approach, with Love's role to be determined.