Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that he's hopeful Love (knee) will be able to return "in the next few weeks," Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Rivera added that "the opportunity to get [Love] back on the field is coming soon," noting that the second-year pro has strung together multiple encouraging days with the trainers. The 23-year-old landed on IR due to swelling in his knee early October, and prior to that he was a healthy scratch for Washington's first three games of the year.