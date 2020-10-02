Love was placed on injured reserve Friday with a knee injury, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
The 23-year-old has been experiencing swelling in his knee over the past few days, so Washington will shut him down for a bit to allow a full recovery. Love must spend the next three weeks on the shelf before being eligible to rejoin the active roster. He was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the year, so the offense is unlikely to be impacted by his absence.
