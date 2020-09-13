Love (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Eagles.
With Adrian Peterson out of the picture, Washington's backfield was unsettled with Love competing with rookie Antonio Gibson and veterans J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber. Love's placement on the Week 1 inactive list makes him the odd man out to start the campaign and pushes back his NFL debut. He has yet to suit up as a pro since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, the result of a torn ACL near the end of the 2018 season at Stanford.
More News
-
Football Team's Bryce Love: In Washington's backfield mix•
-
Football Team's Bryce Love: Not a roster lock•
-
Football Team's Bryce Love: Repping with starters•
-
Football Team's Bryce Love: Hoping to earn role•
-
Football Team's Bryce Love: Cleared for practice•
-
Redskins' Bryce Love: Facing tough competition•