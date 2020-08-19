Love took first-team snaps during practice Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Adrian Peterson got a veteran's day off from practice, leaving Love, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber and Antonio Gibson on hand for backfield reps. Love appeared worse than 50/50 to make the regular-season roster as recently as a few weeks ago, but with Derrius Guice no longer on the team, a strong start to training camp has the 2019 fourth-round pick right in the mix for a Week 1 role. Love spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, after suffering a torn ACL toward the end of his senior year at Stanford.