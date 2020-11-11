Love (knee) has been designated for return from injured reserve and will practice Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Coach Ron Rivera said that Love showed "burst and quickness" in his return to practice Monday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports. The 23-year-old was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season before hitting IR due to swelling in his knee, and Washington will now have 21 days to evaluate him for full activation. The former Stanford standout still has yet to make his NFL debut.