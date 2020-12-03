Love (knee) wasn't removed from IR on Wednesday, meaning he will miss the rest of the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It was reported earlier Wednesday that Love wasn't expected to be activated when his window remained open, so this news isn't quite surprising. Love hasn't really practice much recently anyway, so he'll set look forward to getting healthy and recovering in time to make the team next season.
