Sims caught each of his five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Sims played every single snap on offense for a second straight week, making his 10th consecutive start to close out the season. He averaged 62.3 snaps but only 4.5 targets in those 10 starts, catching 29 of 45 passes for 438 yards. While he should keep his starting job for the playoffs, Sims figures to face competition in the offseason.