Sims brought in seven of 13 targets for 104 yards in Washington's 31-23 wild-card loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Sims recorded a team-high 36-yard reception on his way to leading Washington in catches, receiving yards and targets. The third-year wideout eclipsed the century mark only once during the regular season, a 110-yard effort against the Giants in Week 9. After recording just two receptions for 27 yards in his first two seasons, Sims had a breakout of sorts in 2020 with a 32-477-1 line across 16 games. He'll now head into the offseason with some momentum following Saturday night's stellar showing and will look to make an even bigger impact in 2021.