Sims recorded five receptions for 92 yards across 62 offensive snaps in Monday's win over the Steelers.

Sims bounced back nicely in Week 13 after being held to no receptions the week prior. He had one of his most productive outings of the season as he now has 18 receptions for 337 yards and a touchdown on the year. He'll enter Sunday's game against the 49ers as Washington's No. 2 wideout.