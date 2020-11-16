Sims got the start and played 94 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-27 loss to Detroit, catching four of five targets for 54 yards.

Isaiah Wright and Steven Sims had six targets apiece, but both played less than half the snaps on offense, while Cam Sims rarely left the field. It was Cam's third consecutive start and third game in a row playing at least 74 percent of snaps. He's seen only 10 targets in that stretch, but he's made the most of them with eight catches for 186 yards. Despite the solid work, it is possible Sims loses some playing time when Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) is ready to play. Inman was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, so he could be back as soon as Week 11 against the Bengals.