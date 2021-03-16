Washington extended a low-round tender to restricted free agent Sims on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Sims went undrafted out of Alabama in 2018, so if he receives an offer sheet on the open market, the Football Team only has the right of first refusal and won't receive draft compensation if it opts not to match the deal. After putting up a 32-477-1 line on 49 targets in 16 games last season, he may draw some interest from other organizations, especially considering nine of his receptions went for 20-plus yards.
