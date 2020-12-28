Sims caught three of nine targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Carolina.

With Terry McLaurin (ankle) inactive, Sims led the Washington wideouts in targets, though TE Logan Thomas (12) and RB J.D. McKissic (10) both saw more. Apart from his 50-yard gain on a Dwayne Haskins scramble drill in the third quarter, Sims mostly had a tough go of it, producing just 19 yards on his other eight targets. He nearly made a diving catch for a 43-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but the ball bounced out of his hands. This was the third time in four weeks Sims has drawn eight or more targets, so he could rebound against the slumping Eagles defense Week 17, especially if McLaurin is out again and/or QB Alex Smith (ankle) is able to return.